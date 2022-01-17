3 Bedroom Home in Somers Point - $250,000

Renter is in home until the SECOND week in January .. AFTER TENANT MOVES OUT THEN SHOWINGS CAN START 1/15/22 ... if your looking to move to Somers Point ... this is a great location.. walk to everything. Great starter home or shore property. Current owner has used it for rental income for a couple years. So this house has many hats it can wear.. depends on what you're looking for. Live in-- Rent it out or just come here in the Summer for Family get aways ... this home can do or be what you want it to be.. and at this price.. don't let it slip away.. Ocean City rentals do add up..