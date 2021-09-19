3 Bedroom Home in Somers Point - $220,000

Location, Location, Location This super cute home will not be on the market long! Johnson Ave is conveniently located along the Bike Path & in walking distance to many shopping / dining areas. 3 bed 1 full bath, hardwood floors under carpet (it has been pulled up on steps to show). Roof 2019 Call today for your tour Home is being sold AS-IS & does have some knob & tube wiring may qualify for FHA 203k otherwise, Cash. Buyer is responsible for any / all certifications including Certificate of Occupancy.