3 Bedroom Home in Smithville - $419,750

***FOUR SEASONS @ HISTORIC SMITHVILLE ACTIVE ADULT COMMUNITY NEW LISTING ALERT***3 BED 2 BATH***EVERGREEN MODEL***SUN ROOM***POND VIEWS***CATHEDRAL CEILINGS***2 CAR GARAGE***RECESSED LIGHTING***LARGE PATIO***$AVE WITH $OLAR***CUSTOM BLINDS***2,387 SQ FT*** CROWN JEWEL @ CROWNDALE~Stunningly open & airy model that invites you right in with a clear view from the front to rear of this IMPECCABLE home! This wonderful home boasts vaulted & cathedral ceilings throughout! Large foyer leads to 2 bedrooms and a full bath perfect for guests, maybe even an office or craft room! Kitchen, dining room, family room as well as sun room are all open to each other for an intriguingly enjoyable & inviting space! Large windows frame your view of the gorgeous rear yard and wooded tree line. Kitchen features 42" warm toned wood cabinets that offer beauty & a plethora of storage. Pond you ask? Oh yes!!!! Over-sized patio allows for incredible views of the 3 fountain pond complete with walking trail. Features galore await a new owner! Make this CROWNDALE Beauty your CROWN JEWEL!

