Beautiful, beachy three-story Ship Bottom home that is fifth from the Beach! Unique location with two beach entrances to choose from. Built in 2010 with 3 bedrooms and reversed living, this is a perfect year-round home for the right family, or a perfect summer getaway. On a popular street in the center of Ship Bottom, this home boasts views of both the Sunrise and the Sunset, plus Ocean Views that can't be taken away. Custom shadowbox and wood floors greet you at the front door and take you to the bedroom floor. The cute 2nd bedroom has an additional sleeping loft. This family uses the 3rd bedroom as a family room, but you can make it a permanent 3rd bedroom instead. It has custom, shadow box walls and hardwood floors. The owner's suite has a view of the beach entrance and dunes, plus a walk-in and ensuite bath with basketweave tile and Carrera finishes and shower. The living floor is magical with hardwood floors, a Cathedral ceiling, and a gas fireplace. There is an Anderson slider to the fiberglass deck and a gorgeous, gourmet kitchen complete with a glass door Sub Zero, a Viking, Bosch dishwasher and built in microwave. There is a powder room plus a bonus work area too. Storage has been prioritized as the ground-level basement encompasses the full footprint boasting a cedar closet and storage shelves with room for space for a car, bikes, boards, and room for a hangout space for the kids. There is a Timberline, 50-year roof, Anderson Windows and doors, cedar-shake vinyl siding and public water and sewer, adding up to a thoughtfully designed, meticulously maintained, and tastefully appointed coastal custom home for you, only steps to the beach on LBI.