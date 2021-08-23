Seller is relocating and ready to move!! Great home in upper township on a dead end street. This property has a newer roof and windows, new furnace, new well pump, new HVAC system. The paved horseshoe drive welcomes you to a nice front porch. Enter into the home to a lovely open living space with a wood burning fireplace that will keep you nice and warm in the winter. The kitchen offers butcherblock counters, sunny windows, and a slider outside to a big deck that overlooks the huge fenced back yard. There is also a garage that offers plenty of storage, a laundry room, and a bonus room off laundry that could be used as an office. Upstairs there are 3 good sized bedrooms, one being a master on-suite with a walk in closet. There is also solar to keep electric at a budget year round.
3 Bedroom Home in Seaville - $349,500
