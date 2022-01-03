 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Port Republic - $400,000

Custom built contemporary! This one of a kind home has the feel of living in Vermont. Beautiful entry foyer, cathedral ceilings, atrium/bar, heated sunporch, huge deck, owners suite with deck overlooking the Nacote Creek with creek frontage all on 6 acres!! Cedar siding recently stained, roof replaced approx 10 years ago, new a/c 7 years ago. This is an estate and is being sold in strictly "as is" condition, septic probably needs repairs, buyer may get any inspections done for informational purposes. Buyer responsible or any repairs, inspections, certifications that may be required by a lender, state or local government.

