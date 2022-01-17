3 Bedroom Home in Port Republic - $375,000

MOVE IN READY! Beautiful Ranch style home in Prestigious Port Republic. This spacious home features 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Master with master bath, jacuzzi bathtub and walk-in closet. A Full basement for added living space! Also features a wood stove for extra heating options. New roof three years young. The updated kitchen has gorgeous maple cabinets and granite counters. Cathedral ceiling in living room adds to the open living space. And speaking of open space let's not forget the 11 acres, ideal for farming or hunting. Don't miss the opportunity to see this home! Call today for an appointment, it won't last!