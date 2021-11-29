3 Bedroom Home in Pomona - $279,999

first floor living perfect for landscapers and painters or contractors ! ample parking 2 car garage attached and 2 car garage detached, neutral decor,,deck, remolded move in condition easy to see vacant move in any time .Newer kitchen and flooring. One year warranty is included at full price . washer dryer ref nego close to ac expressway 2 miles and 3 miles to ac airport and 20 min . to the beaches dining and Stockton university 4 miles to train station to phila