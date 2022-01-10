3 Bedroom Home in Pleasantville - $99,000

CALLING INVESTORS! The best deal around! This property has already been stripped down to the bones, ready for rehab to hit the market for spring 2022. You now have a clean project to start your rehab. The owner's rehab layout was to make this a 3br, 3 full bath with an amazing kitchen with center island. The property currently features 3 br, 1 bath, brand new roof, full basement that could be used for more living space, each bedroom has a huge walk in closet, the house is 1600 sq ft or larger, 1 car detached garage, paved driveway that fits 6-8 cars, gas connection to the street, corner lot and the house sits on .54 acres. There is no house for sale in Pleasantville at this price with this type of land. You will be amazed how large this house really is. The property is easy to show, it's being sold "as is", seller is looking for cash buyers and a quick close. If you would like to buy this house, then call now to schedule your showing!