 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Pleasantville - $94,882

3 Bedroom Home in Pleasantville - $94,882

3 Bedroom Home in Pleasantville - $94,882

Cozy 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Rancher with covered front porch. Ideal for the Starter family or Investor. New 2017 vinyl flooring in the Kitchen, 2016-2017 New Heater, Hot Water Tank, Bathroom Sink,Toilet and Flooring was placed. Hardwood flooring under the carpet. Fenced back yard with two sheds for storage. Off street parking for 2 or more cars. Being sold in "AS IS " condition. The property needs some TLC but has great potential whether your are looking for a house to flip or to live in it, great potential and resale value after putting some work into it. Only quick closing cash offer would be considered. Call for your appointment today.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News