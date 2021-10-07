 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Pleasantville - $90,900

This 3 bed 2 bath property features over 1200 square of living space, big master bedroom on the first floor and another big bedroom on the top floor. There is also an unfinished basement that leaves plenty of opportunity to finish it off or use for extra storage. A nice sized porch is great for your morning cup of coffee, to sit down, relax, and enjoy some fresh air. This property is great opportunity to make this house your home. Conveniently located just a few minutes away from Wawa, Dunkin Donuts, many restaurants, shopping plazas, a 15 minute drive to Atlantic City beaches, casinos, and boardwalk. Easy access to the AC Expressway and the Garden State Parkway makes commuting easy. Call TODAY to schedule your tour.

