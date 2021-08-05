Grandma Special!!!! 104 West Adams is the next Best Value on the block. This home offers a great foundation to easily turn this from fuddy duddy to fantastic. The large and open layout for the living and dining area is begging to be expanded into the comfy kitchen to create a modern and open concept living space. With a large enclosed front porch and large seasonal deck, there is plenty of additional space to entertain, relax and create additional living space. Three generously sized bedrooms offer ample storage as well as plenty of natural sunlight. Parking is not an issue with this property as it offers plenty of off-street parking in the driveway as well as secure parking in the large detached garage.
3 Bedroom Home in Pleasantville - $70,000
