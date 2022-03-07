 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Pleasantville - $189,900

********WELCOME HOME TO CEDAR LANE********* THIS 3 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM SPLIT LEVEL W/ GARAGE IS SITUATED ON A LARGE CORNER LOT PROVIDING PRIVACY AND A NICE BUFFER FROM OTHER HOMES. It is situated at the end of the street. Erected in 1961, this property has near fifteen hundred square feet of living space and sits on 0.19 acres HUGE FENCED IN YARD WITH SUPERSIZED SHED ENOUGH ROOM FOR ALL YOUR STUFF. LOW TAXES MAKES THIS FAR LESS EXPENSIVE THAN RENTING. QUIET LOCATION WITH FRIENDLY NEIGHBORS. CLOSE TO EVERYTHING YET HAS A COUNTRY FEEL. EXACTLY WHAT WE NEED MORE OF REASONABLY PRICED AFFORDABLE HOMES WITH LOW TAXES LEASED SOLAR PANELS MEANS LOW ELECTRIC BILLS SHOWINGS START MONDAY EZ TO SHOW WITH PROPER NOTICE

