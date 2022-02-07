This charming home features a bright and sunny front room, which is perfect place to relax or a great place for your home office. From the front room, french doors open to the spacious living room and formal dining room. The large kitchen features an eat in area, and access to the back room, which could be a family room or 4th bedroom complete with en-suite bath and walk in closet. The back room also has access to the sunroom, which overlooks the expansive back yard. The second floor features 3 large bedrooms and a full bathroom. The full basement features the laundry area and has plenty of room for all of your storage needs. Make your appointment now to see this amazing home!
3 Bedroom Home in Pleasantville - $180,000
