 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Pleasantville - $179,000

3 Bedroom Home in Pleasantville - $179,000

3 Bedroom Home in Pleasantville - $179,000

*HANDYMAN SPECIAL* This unbelievable location with direct bay views is being sold "as is" and is a tear down. Buyer(s) are responsible for all inspections, repairs, costs, lender certs,permits and c/o. Come with your best offer. Agents and Buyers are not allowed inside the property for safety reasons.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News