3 Bedroom Home in Pleasantville - $175,000

PRICED TO SELL!! Great 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom rancher right next to the BIKE PATH! Family-friendly community and minutes away from shopping and restaurants, Parkway & Expressway, Stockton University, supermarkets, Target, pharmacies, hospitals, and more. Enjoy a meal in your large eat-in kitchen, sit & enjoy the fresh air on your deck, or chase the kiddos in your large, fenced in yard!! Brand new appliances, coat of paint, brand new flooring, and more! Don't wait! This one won't last!