This 3 bedroom 2 full bath home sits up on hill and is just ready for its new owners. Both bathrooms have been completely renovated and the kitchen is clean and bright. The living/dining room and family room are of good size. The bedrooms too, are spacious. The third bedroom upstairs has an attached bathroom. Newer central air and heating system in 2017. Come see this one before it's too late. Plaza Place is on the South East side of Pleasantville near the bay, but not in a flood zone. Offer is accepted on this property.
3 Bedroom Home in Pleasantville - $170,000
