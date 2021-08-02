3 Bedroom Home in Pleasantville - $167,900

Fully Remodeled 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bath, Full Basement, Fenced Yard, Deck, Granite Kitchen with New Stainless Steel Appliance Package. Great Starter Home close proximity to Route 40 and 15 Mins to Atlantic City Casinos and Beach. Also has an in-law suite possibility. New Roof and New Central Heating, ventilation, and Air conditioning. Very good for investors also. Must See...