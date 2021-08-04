*HANDYMAN SPECIAL* This unbelievable location with direct bay views is being sold "as is" and is a tear down. Buyer(s) are responsible for all inspections, repairs, costs, lender certs,permits and c/o. Come with your best offer. Agents and Buyers are not allowed inside the property for safety reasons.
3 Bedroom Home in Pleasantville - $159,900
