3 Bedroom Home in Pleasantville - $155,000

Hurry over and see this 3 bedroom 2 bath, home sitting on an oversized lot, backing up to the park. Beautifully updated, the flooring and fresh paint pops as you enter the home. The dark counter tops on white cabinets in the kitchen go wonderfully with the stainless steel appliances. The roof, hot water heater and most of the windows have all been recently replaced. The 5 unit split heating/cooling system allows for multi-zoned control throughout the house. Upstairs the vaulted ceilings with exposed beams not only open up the rooms, but allow for all the natural light to shine through. Outside the composite deck provides the perfect place to enjoy the view of the park and large yard, both of which provide endless possibilities. Property is vacant and easy to show, make your appointment today!