3 bed Pleasantville rancher located at the end of a quiet street. Tenant occupied with long term tenant. Tenant on month to month. Pays $1100 a month. THe tenant is going to be moving out. No showings until the property is vacant and the seller can clean the property up.
3 Bedroom Home in Pleasantville - $140,000
