 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Pleasantville - $129,000

3 Bedroom Home in Pleasantville - $129,000

3 Bedroom Home in Pleasantville - $129,000

***AFFORDABLE MINT CONDITION HOME*** IN A GREAT AREA IN PLEASANTVILLE. CLOSE TO SCHOOLS, AND PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION IS JUST A COUPLE FOOT STEPS AWAY!! YOU WILL ALSO FIND SHOPS AND RESTAURANTS LESS THAN A MILE AWAY FOR YOUR CONVENIENCE!! This property is to be placed in an upcoming auction. All bids should be submitted at www.xome.com (void where prohibited). All auction properties are subject to a 5% buyer's premium pursuant to the Event Agreement and Auction Terms & Conditions (minimum will apply). Please contact listing agent for details and commission paid on this property.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News