3 Bedroom Home in Pleasantville - $129,000

***AFFORDABLE MINT CONDITION HOME*** IN A GREAT AREA IN PLEASANTVILLE. CLOSE TO SCHOOLS, AND PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION IS JUST A COUPLE FOOT STEPS AWAY!! YOU WILL ALSO FIND SHOPS AND RESTAURANTS LESS THAN A MILE AWAY FOR YOUR CONVENIENCE!! This property is to be placed in an upcoming auction. All bids should be submitted at www.xome.com (void where prohibited). All auction properties are subject to a 5% buyer's premium pursuant to the Event Agreement and Auction Terms & Conditions (minimum will apply). Please contact listing agent for details and commission paid on this property.