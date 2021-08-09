3 Bedroom Home in Pleasantville - $128,500

OFF STREET PARKING!!!! Investor Alert! 3 Bedroom with a full basement and off street parking! WHAT? Yes And easily accessible to public transportation, shopping and personal conveniences. Stop it now, this one has everything you need for your family or for a rental property. Upgraded Kitchen and flooring. Open Sunny Floorplan, Sun Porch, Corner Lot Location. Contingent upon Seller finding suitable housing, but the search was already started.