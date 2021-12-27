Custom brick front ranch home with 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, full dry basement and a two car garage. Formal living room and dining room with matching bow windows. Family room with brick fireplace with wood burning insert, Eat-in kitchen with skylights and a 3 season room. Master bedroom with Large custom closet and a master bath with whirlpool, shower and double sinks. Master has a French door that opens to the rear deck. On the other side of the home is 2 separate bedrooms sharing a full bath. The rear bedroom has stairs to a walk up attic and a door to a private rear deck. Large utility room with washer and dryer and plenty of storage. Full basement with all mechanical systems and work bench. Sheetrocked and insulated 24x20 garage with garage door opener. New roof and new septic system. storage shed and an outdoor shower.
3 Bedroom Home in Petersburg - $495,000
