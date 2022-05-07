 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Petersburg - $434,900

"Supercalifragilistic" A Rare Find hits the market- This New Construction Cape Style home is in the finishing stages and ready for it's new owners- situated on a beautiful wooded .92 acre lot it is a beautiful setting- Features 3 bedrooms - en suite master plus 2 other spacious bedrooms- 2full baths - a Great Room with large open floor plan - Family room- Dining room and equipped Kitchen with SS appliances - sliding doors from Dining area lead to a large rear deck. There is a full set of steps leading to the floored and framed 2nd floor area that has great potential for additional bonus rooms. Propane gas heat- Central AC- Well and Septic service the property-. There is an easement leading to the private driveway. Very close to Amanda's field and all Shore points it will not disappoint, it's brimming with features- call for further details-plans and specs are available upon request. Appointments needed- this is a construction site and please be careful. Site work and finishing work still on going.

