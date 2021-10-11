 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Petersburg - $324,900

This townhouse (condo) includes 3 bedrooms, 2 and half baths, huge yard (over an acre), new kitchen, updated baths, fresh paint, new flooring all in a great neighborhood. Only 15 minutes to OC beaches. Great Upper Township School System! Septic work completed. Taxes will be reassessed in the first quarter.

