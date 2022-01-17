 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Petersburg - $310,000

Totally redone townhouse (condo) on the corner of Meadow Ridge and Killdeer Hill Road in Petersburg (Upper Township) includes 3 bedrooms, 2 and a half bath, attached garage, huge yard (over an acre), new kitchen, updated baths, fresh paint and new flooring. This is the perfect starter home or investment property. Taxes are estimated and won't be confirmed until 2022. Easy to show.

