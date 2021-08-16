BACK BAY FARM CHARM. A must see for the buyer that wishes to be nestled amidst the Cape May County National Wildlife Refuge on coveted Tyler Road in Upper Township. As you enter the front door, you proceed through the enclosed front porch to the living room. The living room features hand hewn beams and a slider to the back deck. While on the back deck, you overlook the sprawling 2.81 acres of property. Also on the the first floor, is the kitchen and a full bathroom. The second floor features a master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, 2 additional bedrooms, and a full bathroom. Located on the property is a small green house and a large barn that is perfect for storage or a workshop. The original part of this home was built in 1890 and has had the electrical wiring upgraded in the house along with a new "on demand" hot water heater installed. Hurry to see this historic colonial in Upper Township...located just a short drive from both Ocean City and Sea Isle beaches.
3 Bedroom Home in Petersburg - $299,000
