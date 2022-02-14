 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Petersburg - $259,500

This home is just minutes to Ocean City! This Single Family Beauty has been completely REMODELED and Features: 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, Gorgeous Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Countertops, SS appliances, Dining Room, Huge Family Room ,All New Laminate Hardwood Flooring, laundry room, large side & rear yard with detached garage , new SEPTIC system, new gas heat, central air, Tankless hot water heater, 115x 332 large lot size... Great location! (close to beaches), Great Property! (SUPER SPACIOUS) Great Price!

