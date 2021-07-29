 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Palermo - $95,000

Warm and welcoming is how you will feel from the moment you step into this Unit. The owner has lovingly maintained it and has done many of the upgrades for you. Both baths have been updated in the last couple of years along with newer appliances, new storm door, all ceilings replaced 2 years ago, recent Gaco silicone roof 3 years ago, as well as having vinyl siding, tilt in windows and storage shed. All 3 bedrooms have ceiling fans as does the 3 season sunroom which is perfect for relaxing and looking at all the beautiful landscaping. The home was used as a 2nd home so there was less wear and tear. Centrally located, 10 minutes to Ocean City beaches and boardwalk, 20 minutes to Atlantic City and 25 minutes south to Cape May/Wildwood. Close to supermarkets and restaurants. 55+ Community.

