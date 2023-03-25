RARE FIND. Check out this gorgeous (almost new) home in desirable Upper Township. Built in 2020, this 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath ranch features a dramatic open-floor plan with 9' ceilings throughout. Adding charm to this home is the beautiful, distressed espresso hardwood flooring and hi-hat lighting. The living area has a comfortable feel and features a modern electric fireplace. The kitchen features crisp, white cabinetry and is adorned with earth toned 'brown fantasy' granite countertops; a polished marble backsplash; and stainless-steel appliances. The master bedroom includes a walk-in closet and an en suite bathroom with a tiled shower and marble countertops. At the opposite end of the house there are two nice-sized bedrooms and a hall bath. There is a bonus room with a tiled floor that is perfect for a home office. Cottage style wide trim work and interior doors makes for a welcoming appearance. The insulated basement was constructed utilizing a Superior Wall system. It is partially finished and has 9' ceilings as well. It offers great additional space for a recreational area or 'man cave'. A large 2-car garage offers plenty of room for a workshop or storage. The house was built with 2x6 walls and has high efficiency natural gas heat and central air. Outback there is a 12 x 12 deck and lots of room to have fun. Just minutes to Ocean City's boardwalk and beaches, local eateries, GSP and shopping.