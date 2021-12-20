3 Bedroom Home in Ocean View - $475,000

Fantastic home in one of Upper Township's most desired neighborhoods, located off of Somers Avenue in Upper Township on a quiet street. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 and a half baths, living room, office that can be converted into a 4th bedroom, BRAND NEW SEPTIC, family room, Dining Room, Granite Kitchen w/ Stainless Steel Appliances, attached 1 car garage, plenty of off-street parking, C/A, gas heat, fenced in yard w/ gorgeous landscaping and much more! This home sits on a large 140x220 lot with plenty of room for a pool in the rear yard! This home is priced to sell and won't last long in this market, call today to schedule a showing.