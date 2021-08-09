3 Bedroom Home in Ocean View - $414,000

They don't build them like this anymore! Classic center hall colonial with formal living room with brick fireplace with gas logs and a built in Entertainment/bookcase system. The living room opens up to the family room with another fireplace with gas logs and a bay window. Formal dining room. Powder room with pedestal sink. Kitchen with newer appliances, Breakfast nook with sliders to the rear yard. Breeze way office with small porch with separate entrance. Oak staircase to the second floor which has 2 large bedrooms a full hall bath, utility room and a generous master bedroom with his and her closets with an additional walk in closet and dressing area. Master bathroom with tiled shower and toto toilets. Third floor is a full walk up attic with 8 foot head room. Full, dry basement with heating system, 9 foot ceilings conditioning system Over sized garage with garage door openers and pull down stairs to additional storage attic. Beautiful heart pine plank flooring with square cut nails through out.