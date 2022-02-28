Now's your chance to own this beautiful Cape Cod located on a wide tree lined street in desirable Baylanding neighborhood in Ocean City. Situated on a large 50 x 92.5 lot this home uniquely offers 2 master suites (2nd Flr) & a jr. master suite (1st Flr). Spacious open floor plan offers living rm w/ gas fireplace & new hardwood flooring and custom window treatments throughout, dining area, Chef's dream kitchen totally updated w/ center island. Additional Florida room w/ woodturning stove that opens to new maintenance free deck w/ retractable awning. Jr. Master on first level is ideal for 1 floor living if needed. 2 additional large master bedrooms w/ full tiled baths. 1.5 attached garage, gas heat, central air- shows immaculate!
3 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $999,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Business owner Thomas Spadafora had a year left on his lease of the building but had asked to be let out of the lease for this year. He said F…
SOMERS POINT — Somers Point Plaza on New Road has been going through some changes in recent years, with more to come.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — A William Davies Middle School teacher charged Friday with causing a false public alarm has since been fired, district Sup…
At a 3rd Ward public safety meeting Thursday night, Councilman Kaleem Shabazz said as recently as Wednesday night he was getting complaints of…
TRENTON — New Jersey highway and law enforcement officials are prepared to tow any tractor-trailers off state highways if they become a hazard…
ATLANTIC CITY — Four men face a litany of gun and drug charges in Atlantic County, including the alleged sale of an untraceable fully automati…
ATLANTIC CITY — Police arrested a city man last week after officers found drugs in his vehicle.
In 1985, George Bratsenis was behind bars, facing trial in New Jersey for a run of audacious jewelry store heists. But he had cooked up an ela…
VENTNOR — After four years of offering a place to eat healthy, and using the profits to help people recover from substance abuse, the nonprofi…
Eyeing new developments by the airport, government and business leaders are hoping to see new industries lift off in Atlantic County.
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE