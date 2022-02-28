 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $999,000

Now's your chance to own this beautiful Cape Cod located on a wide tree lined street in desirable Baylanding neighborhood in Ocean City. Situated on a large 50 x 92.5 lot this home uniquely offers 2 master suites (2nd Flr) & a jr. master suite (1st Flr). Spacious open floor plan offers living rm w/ gas fireplace & new hardwood flooring and custom window treatments throughout, dining area, Chef's dream kitchen totally updated w/ center island. Additional Florida room w/ woodturning stove that opens to new maintenance free deck w/ retractable awning. Jr. Master on first level is ideal for 1 floor living if needed. 2 additional large master bedrooms w/ full tiled baths. 1.5 attached garage, gas heat, central air- shows immaculate!

