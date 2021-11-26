3 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $899,900

Stunning South End 2nd Fl Condo W/ Amazing Views!!! Conveniently Located Close To Great Restaurants, Shopping, The Playground At 34thSt And Just 3 Short Blocks To The Beach!!! Come See This Better Than New Construction, Only 2 Years Young. Truly A Must See, NOT Your Typical Condo! This Home Offers A REVERSE Floor Plan (Great Room Facing The Unobstructed Meadow Views & A Panoramic View Of The Marsh & Intracoastal Waterway) There Is Also A HUGE Storage Room Located On The Ground Level. Interior Features: 3 Spacious Bedrooms With 2 Full Upgraded Baths. Enter Through Your Private Enclosed Stairway With Convenient Access Through The Side Door Or Your Private Garage. Walking Up You Will Notice The Custom Tile Foyer & Pristine Condition. Within Seconds Of Opening The Unit Door You're Immediately Drawn To The Amazing Scenic Views!! After Taking In The Views You See The High Cathedral Ceilings, Open Concept Great Room, Bright & Airy Kitchen W/ White Shaker Cabinets, Granite Counter Tops W/ Custom Tile Backsplash, SS Appliances & Beautiful H/W Flooring, The Like New Condition Of Everything & Attention To Detail Everywhere. Exterior Features: Maintenance Free Vinyl Siding W/ Custom Azek Trim, 3 Fiberglass Decks, Including Large Exclusive ROOFTOP DECK , Custom Flower- Box Accents, Full Enclosed Cabana Shower ,Alley Access, 2 Car Parking. Being Offered Fully Furnished. Ideally Located W/ Tons Of Storage Making This The Perfect Option For Your Next OC Home!! Price To Sell & Wont Last!!!