3 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $884,900

NEWLY RENOVATED end unit condo with natural light and ocean views! This 3 bedroom 3 bath Enclave condo is only steps away from the famous 34th Street beach! This corner unit embellishes in sunlight, with its many tall windows and sliding doors. Open the door to the main level, and you are greeted with vaulted ceilings, beautiful laminate flooring, gas fireplace, gorgeous staircase, and open floor plan. The kitchen features all new stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, recessed lighting, new cabinetry and beautiful light fixtures. Dining area holds a walk out balcony. In the back of the main level is one bedroom and one full bathroom, ideal to accommodate a one floor living arrangement. Back bedroom has it’s own private walk out deck and walk in closet. Upstairs holds 2 bedrooms, each holding its own full bathroom and generous closet space. The main bedroom features its own private staircase leading up to the large rooftop deck providing gorgeous ocean and city views. The main bedroom bathroom also holds a beautifully tiled soaking tub. The second bedroom also holds it’s own private full bathroom and private walk out deck. Steps away from the largest playground on the island, Restaurants, shopping, Wawa, bike rentals, ice cream shops. Property is being sold fully furnished with great established rental income. Property was fully renovated in 2020. Seller is paying remaining HOA dues for 2021.