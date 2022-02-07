 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $879,900

Come See This Meticulously Maintained & Well Cared For Surfside Model!!! Located In The Desirable South End Of Town, Nestled On A Quiet Street, In One Of Ocean City's Sought-After Residential Neighborhoods, OC Homes. Interior Features: 3 Spacious Bedrooms W/ Large Closets & 2 Full Upgraded Bathrooms, Bright & Airy Open Concept Kitchen W/ Tile Flooring & Breakfast Bar, Beautiful Original H/W Flooring Throughout That Was Just Refinished (2022) & Fresh Paint (2022). Huge Great Room On The 1st Floor That Opens To A Large Screened In Porch, Substantial Separate Laundry Room W/ Wash Sink & Easy Access To Backyard. Exterior Features: Beautifully Landscaped Yard W/ Sprinkler Sys, NEW ROOF (2015) One & Half Car Detached Garage, Maintenance Free Dutchlap Siding, Custom Canvas Awnings, Fully Enclosed Vinyl Outside Shower, Large 54ft x 94ft Lot, Ocean Side Of The Street Offering Nice Southern Exposure & Plenty Afternoon Sun, NO SANDY DAMAGE, HIGH ELEVATION, LOW FLOOD INSURANCE, Conveniently Located Just 1 House From Walking Path That Connects 54th St & The Meadows Giving You The Option To Enjoy A Beautiful Sunrise Every Morning & Amazing Sunset Every Evening Or Both! Only A Short Walk To The Beach, Multiple Restaurants, & An Easy Bike Ride Corson's Inlet State Park & Strathmere!! Low Traffic, Great Neighborhood For Kids Making This Perfect For Year Living Or A 2nd Home!! Easy To Show, Priced To Sell & Won't Last. Call For More Details...

