3 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $750,000

Welcome to 1719 Bay Avenue, your new escape at the shore! This meticulously kept condo is in pristine condition, and ready for you to move in! Located in the heart of Ocean City, it truly is America's Greatest Resort! Fabulous beaches, delicious restaurants, shopping, & parks are just some of the perks you can walk to from your new home! Bay Avenue features lots of parking, but there is also a 4 car parking pad. There is plenty of outdoor space for entertaining and bbq's after a long day on the beach. This is second floor condo, and also has been surveyed if the new owner would like to add an elevator. Enter into the living room/dining space, with high cathedral ceilings, and lots of natural light coming from all of the windows. Stay cozy in the winter with the wood burning fireplace. Wired Sony surround sound speakers in the living room. There is a covered deck with breathtaking views of the bay waters! The kitchen has plenty of counter space for entertaining, and has been updated with stainless appliances. Tucked away in the hallway, you will find a laundry room, storage, and mechanical room. Further down the hall, there are 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Ceiling fans and closets in each of the bedrooms. The master has an on-suite private bathroom. The furniture is included with the price of the sale. The roof and hvac were recently installed. Low maintenance for this property!