RARE FIND, Meticulously Maintained & Upgraded Multi-Level Townhouse W/ GARAGE, Located In Sought After Ocean Reef. Unique Opportunity To Own This Very Desirable Floor Plan That Does Not Come Up For Sale Often & When It Does, It Does Not Last Long. Interior Features: (Approx. 2654 Sqft.) Plenty Of Room For The Whole Family And Great Space For Entertaining Friends. 1st Level: Updated Half Bath W/ New Vanity & Cultured Marble Sink Top (2014) Conveniently Located As You Enter Through Your Private Garage. Large Living Room With New Sliding Door (2017), Built-In Gas Fire Place (2012), & Office W/ French Doors. 2nd Level: Formal Dining Room That Overlooks The Living Room, Breakfast Area, Bright & Airy Kitchen With Beautiful H/W Floors And New Garden Window (2017). 3rd Level: 3 Spacious Bedrooms And2 Full Baths. Huge Master Suite W/ High Cathedral Ceilings, Updated Full Bath W/ New Vanity & Custom Tile Shower ( 2014). Newer Appliances Full Size Washer/ Dryer (2012), Dishwasher & Frig (2015) New Gas Furnace (2012) Water Heater (2017) Garage Frig (2020)Exterior Features: Enjoy A Park-Like Setting Backyard, Scenic Views From Multiple Rear Decks, Watch The Sunrise Or The Occasional Soccer Game. Zero Maintenance, Everything Is Done For You By The On Site Management. Amenities Include: Club House, 2 Pools, 2 Tennis Courts& Kayak Launching Dock. This Is The One You Have Been Waiting For! Priced To Sell And Wont Last! Call Listing Agent For Details Or To Schedule A Private Showing...
3 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $749,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The day after Gov. Phil Murphy’s verbal takedown of a group of anti-vaccination demonstrators, messages of support from friends, other politic…
Pat Fasano, who owns the New Orleans-themed pub Bourré, has purchased nearly every inch of the 200 block of New York Avenue and is working to …
ATLANTIC CITY — The full schedule for the Atlantic City Airshow has been released, allowing spectators to know when to expect specific aircraf…
TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy will hold his weekly COVID-19 response briefing Monday afternoon at the Trenton War Memorial as the level of commun…
OCEAN CITY — With a satisfying “kerchunk” as Sarah Rodriguez pulls the lever, the long-serving string machine wraps yet another box of pastrie…
South Jersey woman who police say was strangled by her husband leaves behind heartbroken friends and colleagues
“I will always love you, baby,” said the caption. “I’m sorry.”
- +2
-
MAYS LANDING — A Philadelphia man has been indicted in the fatal shooting of a Pleasantville man last year, acting Atlantic County Prosecutor …
Some entertainment industry hopefuls practically kill themselves to appear on such nationally televised talent competition shows as “America’s…
Two multiday concerts and the Atlantic City Airshow will attract thousands of all ages to the region, said Jane Bokunewicz, faculty director o…
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Members of Roberta Tepper’s family have chosen Beth Kehillah Cemetery as their final resting place for generations.
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE