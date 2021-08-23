 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $729,900

3 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $729,900

3 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $729,900

Looking for a reasonably priced single family home in Ocean City? Don't miss this one on a beautiful street in The Ocean City Homes neighborhood. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, with nice hardwood floors on the 1st floor. Also, laundry room, bathroom and very large family room on the 1st floor with a sliding door to the large backyard with shed for storage and enclosed beach shower.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News