3 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $649,000

MERION PARK RANCHER - MOST AFFORDABLE SINGLE FAMILY HOME ON THE ISLAND! This beautiful rancher has been fully renovated from top to bottom and sits on a 50x100 ft Lot. Brand New Central Air. Brand New Kitchen. Brand New EVERYTHING! The fenced in yard adds plenty of space to entertain outside. One of the highest lots in Merion Park. Flood insurance is $631/year and is fully transferable. This won't last. Schedule your showing today. **The Sellers can settle on or after May 19,2022**