 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $649,000

3 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $649,000

MERION PARK RANCHER - MOST AFFORDABLE SINGLE FAMILY HOME ON THE ISLAND! This beautiful rancher has been fully renovated from top to bottom and sits on a 50x100 ft Lot. Brand New Central Air. Brand New Kitchen. Brand New EVERYTHING! The fenced in yard adds plenty of space to entertain outside. One of the highest lots in Merion Park. Flood insurance is $631/year and is fully transferable. This won't last. Schedule your showing today. **The Sellers can settle on or after May 19,2022**

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News