3 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $645,000

Overlooking the Intracoastal Waterway, this Blue Water condominium offers three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The multi-story floor planmakes the most of beautiful water views from the open living area, bedrooms and the three spacious decks. The large owner suite features avaulted ceiling, his and hers closets and a private bathroom with jetted tub and stall shower. There is covered assigned parking below thecondo. Adjacent to Blue Water is Blue Water Marina with boat slips available to rent. Management fees include pool and tennis courts, trashcollection, exterior maintenance and professional management.

