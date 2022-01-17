3 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $499,900

Ocean City Best Buy Under 500k!!! Come See This Well Cared For 1st Floor End Unit Condo Located In A Quiet Neighborhood In The Sought After " Deep South End" Of Ocean City. Interior Features: 3 Spacious Bedrooms, W/ Large Walk-In Closet, 1 Upgraded Full Bathroom W/Custom Tile Walk- In Shower, Newer Vanity, & Tile Flooring. Galley Style Kitchen With A Pass Through Window, Open Concept Living & Dining Room That Leads To A Lower Level Sitting Area. Plenty Of Closet Space, Including A Large (4ft x 6ft) Interior Storage Closet Conveniently Located As You Enter The Rear Sliding Door, Perfect For Bikes & Beach Chairs. Newer Front Load Washer & Dryer. Exterior Features: Maintenance Free Vinyl Siding, Composite Deck, Outside Shower, & Huge Parking Area. Amazing Location! A Short Scenic Walk A Long The Meadows To 56th Beach, Multiple Restaurants, & An Easy Bike Ride Over The Bridge To Strathmere. Property Is An Estate & Being Offered Partially Furnished. Family And Friends Are Taking Some Things. What Is Left Can Be Included In The Sale Or Estate Will Donate. Easy To Show And Priced To Sell!!