Ocean City Best Buy Under 500k!!! Come See This Well Cared For 1st Floor End Unit Condo Located In A Quiet Neighborhood In The Sought After " Deep South End" Of Ocean City. Interior Features: 3 Spacious Bedrooms, W/ Large Walk-In Closet, 1 Upgraded Full Bathroom W/Custom Tile Walk- In Shower, Newer Vanity, & Tile Flooring. Galley Style Kitchen With A Pass Through Window, Open Concept Living & Dining Room That Leads To A Lower Level Sitting Area. Plenty Of Closet Space, Including A Large (4ft x 6ft) Interior Storage Closet Conveniently Located As You Enter The Rear Sliding Door, Perfect For Bikes & Beach Chairs. Newer Front Load Washer & Dryer. Exterior Features: Maintenance Free Vinyl Siding, Composite Deck, Outside Shower, & Huge Parking Area. Amazing Location! A Short Scenic Walk A Long The Meadows To 56th Beach, Multiple Restaurants, & An Easy Bike Ride Over The Bridge To Strathmere. Property Is An Estate & Being Offered Partially Furnished. Family And Friends Are Taking Some Things. What Is Left Can Be Included In The Sale Or Estate Will Donate. Easy To Show And Priced To Sell!!
3 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $499,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
TRENTON — New Jersey will once again be under a public health emergency for the COVID-19 pandemic, at least for the near future.
Thursday will be a quiet day, with peeks of sunshine and seasonable temperatures. A nor'easter will pass far offshore Friday. Then, we continue to monitor a powerful storm system late Sunday into Martin Luther King Jr. Day. I list six things to know.
ATLANTIC CITY — Philadelphia developer Bart Blatstein broke ground Wednesday on a $100 million indoor water park on the Boardwalk that is desi…
CALLING INVESTORS! The best deal around! This property has already been stripped down to the bones, ready for rehab to hit the market for spri…
CAPE MAY — An incredible family story continues in this Victorian seaside city, but for the first time in 55 years, that story will not includ…
CORBIN CITY — It does not take much of a crowd to fill the meeting room for the City Council of Corbin City.
A Northfield man has been charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident early Saturday morning, acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Sh…
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Police said Friday they arrested a township man in a string of vehicle burglaries in Mays Landing.
Luxurious Linwood home abounds with quality and character of one of the nation’s most esteemed architects
Anyone with even an inkling of knowledge about architecture would likely recognize the name Frank Lloyd Wright as being among the most revered…
The deep freeze Tuesday and Tuesday night will quickly go away Wednesday. A coastal storm Friday will pass well offshore, bringing wind and perhaps tidal flooding. The bigger story will be a Sunday into Monday storm. Heavy snow, rain, wind and more flooding are possible.
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE