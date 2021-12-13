3 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $499,000

Get ready to fall in love with this top-floor Ocean City condo with views of the ocean and expansive deck space. This residence is wonderfully located just a short walk to the beach and the northern end of the boardwalk which allows you to enjoy a fantastic outdoor lifestyle in the salt air. The three bedrooms will provide you plenty of space to build memories with others or turn it into a rental property that would attract many beach seekers. This top floor residence presents an efficient use of space and the decks truly expand on the living space with having some covered areas on them. The eat-in kitchen has been recently remodeled featuring all of the modern appliances with a beachy chic feel and perfect use of space. You can even grab an ocean view from the rear deck off this kitchen. The current owner resides in the home and uses one of the bedrooms as an office space so please be considerate when scheduling an appointment. If you are the type of person who has been dreaming of securing a cozy condo at the Shore then you better act quickly before you miss out on this gem!