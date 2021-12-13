Get ready to fall in love with this top-floor Ocean City condo with views of the ocean and expansive deck space. This residence is wonderfully located just a short walk to the beach and the northern end of the boardwalk which allows you to enjoy a fantastic outdoor lifestyle in the salt air. The three bedrooms will provide you plenty of space to build memories with others or turn it into a rental property that would attract many beach seekers. This top floor residence presents an efficient use of space and the decks truly expand on the living space with having some covered areas on them. The eat-in kitchen has been recently remodeled featuring all of the modern appliances with a beachy chic feel and perfect use of space. You can even grab an ocean view from the rear deck off this kitchen. The current owner resides in the home and uses one of the bedrooms as an office space so please be considerate when scheduling an appointment. If you are the type of person who has been dreaming of securing a cozy condo at the Shore then you better act quickly before you miss out on this gem!
3 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $499,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
EDITOR NOTE: Rekt Cafe was shut down after it did not have the proper permits to operate in the city. Click here to read the full story.
ATLANTIC CITY — One person was injured after a fight at Harrah's Resort early Tuesday morning, Lt. Kevin Fair said Friday.
ATLANTIC CITY — Described variously as a bar or a cannabis club, the Rekt Café on Bellevue Avenue is no more.
NJSIAA to re-examine high school football video review in wake of issues at Regional Championship games
ROBBINSVILLE — After further review, video replay at high school football championship games is under review, the New Jersey State Interschola…
The Press of Atlantic City will be announcing its high school football Coach of the Year online on Dec. 10 and in print on Dec. 11.
ATLANTIC CITY — Even before New Jersey residents voted to legalize marijuana in 2020, supporters described the possibility as the birth of an …
- +3
-
Four of the city's nine casinos could close if the amendments to the casino PILOT are not approved, Senate President Steve Sweeney said Monday…
UPPER TOWNSHIP — After hearing a promise to address persistent complaints about noise and parking, the Planning Board in November granted site…
ATLANTIC CITY — Police said a man, 33, was found shot on South Florida Avenue on Thursday evening.
Atlantic City PILOT amendment passes budget committee with threat of casino closures, little comment
TRENTON — A bill to amend the casino payment-in-lieu-of-taxes law and provide a substantial tax cut to Atlantic City gaming houses passed the …
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE