Fabulous opportunity to own a single family home in the Gardens with ocean views and only 3 houses to the beach....and on a massive lot measuring 70' x 100'! Dutch Colonial style single home featuring gas heat and central A/C. Front and rear porches and decks - ocean views off the back deck. 3 bedrooms + den and 3 full baths. Plenty of parking and garage space. Well maintained throughout the years and has remained in the same family for generations. Now it is your turn to create your own memories with this fabulous location just a stone's throw to Surf Road beach. Also a great opportunity to build a new magnificent home on this over sized lot with ocean views.....
3 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $3,500,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Jersey Shore business owners preparing for summer are anxious to know whether they’ll have enough workers to stay open all season.
LOWER TOWNSHIP — A group of parents and residents want a book removed from the library of the Charles Sandman Consolidated School, which inclu…
A large vaccine-freedom tractor-trailer convoy traveling south from North Jersey, similar to the one in Canada that halted daily life in Ottaw…
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — A teacher who was fired from William Davies Middle School last month following a prior arrest was arrested again — this ti…
ATLANTIC CITY — The likelihood of casinos opening in New York City concerns Atlantic City’s casino bosses, but they feel there is still time t…
ATLANTIC CITY — Just eight years ago, 29-year-old Lorenzo Smith Jr. was “borderline homeless,” the Atlantic City native said, moving between r…
MAYS LANDING — A man wanted in connection to a nearly three-decade-old homicide in Atlantic County was returned to the area from Mexico City o…
ABSECON — The NAACP and city leaders are continuing to push for an investigation to identify a City Council meeting attendee who used a racial…
Albertsons Cos., the parent company that owns Malvern, Pennsylvania-based Acme Markets, may be looking to unload some of its nearly two dozen …
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The trucking protest movement against mask and vaccine mandates that started up north came to South Jersey on Sunday.
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE