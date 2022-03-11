3 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $3,500,000

Fabulous opportunity to own a single family home in the Gardens with ocean views and only 3 houses to the beach....and on a massive lot measuring 70' x 100'! Dutch Colonial style single home featuring gas heat and central A/C. Front and rear porches and decks - ocean views off the back deck. 3 bedrooms + den and 3 full baths. Plenty of parking and garage space. Well maintained throughout the years and has remained in the same family for generations. Now it is your turn to create your own memories with this fabulous location just a stone's throw to Surf Road beach. Also a great opportunity to build a new magnificent home on this over sized lot with ocean views.....