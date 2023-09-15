If your looking for your dream bayfront home with a view this is it. There is a water view from Every window in the house. Bayfront living at it's best. Overlooking Cow Pen Island , the ninth street bridge and the entire back bay to the Parkway. Sunset is a show stopper year round. One of the best viewing spots for Night in Venice you'll find. Come see if you agree! Owner is a licensed NJ Real Estate Agent
3 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $3,399,000
