3 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $2,399,900

2 Grenada Lane consists of 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with an elevator on a 45/100 lot at the base of Salvador Harbor in the Riviera section of Ocean City. This beautiful home has been totally remodeled and renovated and features include a gourmet kitchen, granite countertops w/ tile back splash, hardwood floors and custom mill work throughout with large exterior deck made of all natural IPE wood. Additional features include a den on the second level, radiant heat in flooring in the master bathroom and also an enclosed porch on the ground level both of which overlook the lagoon with incredible views.