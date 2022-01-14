 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $2,250,000

3 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $2,250,000

3 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $2,250,000

4 Grenada Lane consists of 3 bedrooms and 2 baths on a 50/100 lot at the base of Salvador Harbor in the Riviera section of Ocean City. This home features a renovated kitchen with granite countertops w/ tile back splash and updated baths with a large awning covered deck.

