3 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $1,699,000

Bayshore Dr. Lagoon front with exceptional views! This is the perfect spot to build your dream home. Great open water views out to the Bridge and down the lagoon to the east. You're on Ocean City's widest lagoon for swimming, paddle-boarding, or kayaking with quick access to the open Bay. Vinyl Bulkhead, floating dock with slips, See associate docs for survey and other info. Check out the virtual tor drone video

