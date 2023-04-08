Incredible single family home close to everything Ocean City has to offer! This custom built, french inspired home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, ELEVATOR, upgraded kitchen with 42" cabinets, quartz counters, custom tiled bathrooms, multiple decks, high ceilings on every floor, hardwood flooring, plenty of storage, off-street parking and a small rear yard. This property is in a great location just off Asbury Avenue close to the Community Center, library, ball fields, boardwalk and only 2 short blocks to some of the islands most desired beaches. Call today for your private tour!
3 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $1,299,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Private label, fleece-lined hoodies were flying out of Boscov’s, and CEO Jim Boscov wanted to know why.
ATLANTIC CITY — Dave & Buster's is preparing to open a location in Tanger Outlets The Walk by Oct. 16, a representative of the company tol…
BRIGANTINE — The owners of the Conoco gas station on Atlantic Brigantine Boulevard have abandoned the blighted property, Mayor Vince Sera said.
The mother of a cheerleading coach from Hammonton accused of sexually assaulting minors also faces charges stemming from the investigation.
ATLANTIC CITY — The National Weather Service in Mount Holly confirmed a waterspout in South Jersey at 8:09 p.m. Saturday. On land, strong wind…
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE